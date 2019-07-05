Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORK COMMENCES: Tabulam Bridge work has re-commenced with new contractor Georgiou Group set to complete the project.
WORK COMMENCES: Tabulam Bridge work has re-commenced with new contractor Georgiou Group set to complete the project. Jackie Munro
News

Which business will finish work on the Tabulam Bridge?

Jackie Munro
by
5th Jul 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW contract to complete the Tabulam Bridge has been awarded to the Georgiou Group by the Roads and Maritime Services.

Roads and Maritime director northern Anna Andrews said the project is about 70 per cent complete and the community will see Georgiou move onto the site in the coming weeks.

"The project remains on track to be completed in mid-2020, weather permitting," Ms Andrews said.

"The appointment of Georgiou follows an agreement reached with the former contractor last month allowing work to continue.

"Roads and Maritime and Georgiou will continue to work with existing subcontractors engaged on the project, where applicable and appropriate.

"The previous contractor is working with Roads and Maritime Services and Georgiou to ensure a smooth handover.

"Over the coming months Georgiou and its subcontractors will complete piling and pier construction, ahead of setting up for the remaining girder installation and deck pours."

Further information is available at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/projects/northern-nsw/tabulam-bridge.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man threatens to blow up Casino pub after he's kicked out

    premium_icon Man threatens to blow up Casino pub after he's kicked out

    Crime HE had a schooner of beer, a game of two-up, then threatened to detonate a bomb.

    • 5th Jul 2019 11:45 AM
    $1.3m waiting to be claimed after Wollongbar pub Keno win

    premium_icon $1.3m waiting to be claimed after Wollongbar pub Keno win

    News One lucky winner is in for a very good weekend

    • 5th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
    Lost your car at Splendour? There's an app to help with that

    premium_icon Lost your car at Splendour? There's an app to help with that

    Technology You literally won't be able to miss it

    • 5th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    Is Sco Mo baiting us with his 1080 tax handout?

    premium_icon Is Sco Mo baiting us with his 1080 tax handout?

    Opinion Did anyone else raise an eyebrow at the amount chosen to gift us?

    • 5th Jul 2019 11:20 AM