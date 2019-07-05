Which business will finish work on the Tabulam Bridge?

WORK COMMENCES: Tabulam Bridge work has re-commenced with new contractor Georgiou Group set to complete the project.

A NEW contract to complete the Tabulam Bridge has been awarded to the Georgiou Group by the Roads and Maritime Services.

Roads and Maritime director northern Anna Andrews said the project is about 70 per cent complete and the community will see Georgiou move onto the site in the coming weeks.

"The project remains on track to be completed in mid-2020, weather permitting," Ms Andrews said.

"The appointment of Georgiou follows an agreement reached with the former contractor last month allowing work to continue.

"Roads and Maritime and Georgiou will continue to work with existing subcontractors engaged on the project, where applicable and appropriate.

"The previous contractor is working with Roads and Maritime Services and Georgiou to ensure a smooth handover.

"Over the coming months Georgiou and its subcontractors will complete piling and pier construction, ahead of setting up for the remaining girder installation and deck pours."

Further information is available at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/projects/northern-nsw/tabulam-bridge.