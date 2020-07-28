‘Where’s my bus?’: The changes coming to public transport

Tweed MP Geoff provest and Minister Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole. (taken before COVID-19 restrictions)

RESIDENTS will soon be able to track the arrival of their public bus in the Tweed in real time.

The new technology, that also allows public transport customers to get an indication of available seating, will be installed in more than 60 buses starting from late August.

The program has already been rolled out in Dubbo, Coffs Harbour and Bega, and Tweed Heads has been selected as one of 14 cities in regional NSW to receive the technology as part of phase two of the NSW Government's Transport Connected Bus program.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the advancement would mean less time waiting at the bus stop.

"The technology will make it easier for bus customers to get around by allowing them to track the location of their service, its estimated time of arrival and how many seats are available, all by using the trip planner tool at transportnsw.info and third-party public transport apps," he said.

"Parents can even use it to track the progress of their children's school services so they know exactly when to pick them up."

Transport for NSW has partnered with CONSAT Telematics to deliver the vehicle tracking and passenger counting technology.

CONSAT will work with the seven operators who deliver route and school services on behalf of the government.