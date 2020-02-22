Where you can watch Sir David Attenborough’s new film

ON SET: Sir David Attenborough in Chernobyl, Ukraine, photographed while filming his upcoming film David Attenborough 0 A Life on Our Planet.jpg

DAVID Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet is the upcoming film by popular English broadcaster and natural historian.

The new feature documentary is Attenborough’s witness statement for the natural world, in which he reflects on the defining moments of his lifetime as a naturalist and reveals the solutions to help save the planet from disaster.

The film will launch with a World Premiere on Thursday, April 16, screened live from The Royal Albert Hall in London to cinemas across the UK, and Europe.

It has also been announced that Sir David will be joined live on stage at the one-night-only event for a special Q&A with fellow legendary broadcaster, Sir Michael Palin.

In Australia, the film, followed by the Q&A via satellite, will screen in cinemas on April 17.

Renowned for his role as a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, Palin’s career as an actor, writer, comedian and television presenter spans more than 50 years and includes BAFTA-winning performance in A Fish Called Wanda (1988).

Mr Palin said he has witnessed the changes in our natural world during his travels.

“David and I have spent much of our careers exploring life on our planet. During this time, we’ve not only seen the drastic transformation of the natural world as we once knew it but have also witnessed the evolution of modern broadcasting and its ability to connect people with the one home we all share.

“I share David’s passion and desire to protect our planet for future generations and look forward to joining him on stage to discuss this powerful and personal film,” Mr Palin added.

Attenborough and Palin have worked together in the past on projects such as the 2002 BBC documentary Life on Air, which profiled Attenborough’s 50 years in television.

“This film is my witness statement and my vision for the future,” he said in the film’s trailer.

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet was produced by award-winning wildlife filmmakers Silverback Films and global environmental organisation WWF.

Tickets are now on sale for cinemas across the UK, as well as Australia, the Netherlands, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

To find your local cinema and to register for updates, visit www.attenborough.film.

The film will be released globally on Netflix in the Northern Hemisphere spring/Southern Hemisphere autumn in 2020.