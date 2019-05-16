Where you can vote in the seat of Richmond
AFTER a long election campaign, it's finally time to vote.
Here are 57 locations you can vote in the seat of Richmond.
Polling booths are open on Saturday May 18 from 8am to 6pm (local time), and are located at the following locations:
- booths that have no wheelchair access - note, some locations offer assisted access
Ballina Coast High School
Ballina Emmanuel Anglican College
Ballina Richmond Christian College
Ballina East Southern Cross School K-12
Bangalow Public School
Banora Point High
Banora Point Public School
Centaur Public School
Banora Point St Joseph's College
Bilambil Public School
Billinudgel Billi Lids Long Day Care Centre
Bogangar Public School
Brunswick Heads Public School
Burringbar School of Arts Hall
Byron Bay High School
Byron Bay Public School
Casuarina Kool Kids Early Learning Centre
Chillingham Public School
Tweed Super Sports Centre
Condong Public School
Coorabell Public School*
Crabbes Creek Public School*
Crystal Creek Public School
Dungay Public School
Eureka Public School
Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School
Federal Former Church Building
Fernleigh Public School
Hastings Point North Star Holiday Resort
Kingscliff TAFE
Kingscliff St Anthony's Hall
Lennox Head Public School
Main Arm Durrumbul Public School
Mullumbimby High School
Mullumbimy St John's Primary School Hall
Murwillumbah East Public School
Murwillumbah Public School
Murwillumbah Wollumbin High School
Newrybar Public School
Ocean Shores Community Centre
Ocean Shores Public School
Pottsville Beach Public School
Pottsville St Ambrose Primary School
Skennars Head Xavier Catholic College
Stokers Siding Public School
Suffolk Park Community Hall
Sydney Town Hall
Terranora Public School
Tintenbar Public School
Tumbulgum Hall
Tweed Heads St Cuthbert's Anglican Church
Tweed Heads Public School
Tweed Heads South Public School
Seagulls Club, Tweed Heads West
Tyalgum Public School
Uki Public School
Wilsons Creek Hall
If you will be interstate on Saturday, go to the Australian Electoral Commission website to find where you can vote for the seat of Richmond.