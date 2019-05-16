Where you can vote in the seat of Richmond

AFTER a long election campaign, it's finally time to vote.

Here are 57 locations you can vote in the seat of Richmond.

Polling booths are open on Saturday May 18 from 8am to 6pm (local time), and are located at the following locations:

booths that have no wheelchair access - note, some locations offer assisted access

Ballina Coast High School

Ballina Emmanuel Anglican College

Ballina Richmond Christian College

Ballina East Southern Cross School K-12

Bangalow Public School

Banora Point High

Banora Point Public School

Centaur Public School

Banora Point St Joseph's College

Bilambil Public School

Billinudgel Billi Lids Long Day Care Centre

Bogangar Public School

Brunswick Heads Public School

Burringbar School of Arts Hall

Byron Bay High School

Byron Bay Public School

Casuarina Kool Kids Early Learning Centre

Chillingham Public School

Tweed Super Sports Centre

Condong Public School

Coorabell Public School*

Crabbes Creek Public School*

Crystal Creek Public School

Dungay Public School

Eureka Public School

Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School

Federal Former Church Building

Fernleigh Public School

Hastings Point North Star Holiday Resort

Kingscliff TAFE

Kingscliff St Anthony's Hall

Lennox Head Public School

Main Arm Durrumbul Public School

Mullumbimby High School

Mullumbimy St John's Primary School Hall

Murwillumbah East Public School

Murwillumbah Public School

Murwillumbah Wollumbin High School

Newrybar Public School

Ocean Shores Community Centre

Ocean Shores Public School

Pottsville Beach Public School

Pottsville St Ambrose Primary School

Skennars Head Xavier Catholic College

Stokers Siding Public School

Suffolk Park Community Hall

Sydney Town Hall

Terranora Public School

Tintenbar Public School

Tumbulgum Hall

Tweed Heads St Cuthbert's Anglican Church

Tweed Heads Public School

Tweed Heads South Public School

Seagulls Club, Tweed Heads West

Tyalgum Public School

Uki Public School

Wilsons Creek Hall

If you will be interstate on Saturday, go to the Australian Electoral Commission website to find where you can vote for the seat of Richmond.