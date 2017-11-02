Where you can vote in Nationals preselection

Voters in the Lismore electorate can have their say on who will be the Nationals candidate at the next State election.

THE ballot draw for The Nationals' Community Preselection has been completed and the order of the candidates set in preparation for voting on November 18.

The candidates will appear on the ballot in the following order - Peter Petty, Austin Curtin and Andrew Gordon.

The Community Preselection is a method of selecting The Nationals' candidate for an electorate, where everyone enrolled to vote there is entitled to cast a ballot for their preferred candidate.

NSW Nationals' Deputy State Director Thomas Aubert said that the Lismore community will be making history on November 18.

"This is first time that residents in the Northern Rivers will have the opportunity to actually select a Party candidate for a State Election,” Mr Aubert said.

"Only one other fully open Community Preselection has been conducted in Australia, which was also by the Nationals in Tamworth for the 2011 State Election.

"The difference between our model and that of other parties is that everyone in the community can vote in person at a polling booth. On November 18, voting will be open at six locations across the electorate including Lismore, Goonellabah, Murwillumbah, Bonalbo, Tenterfield and Kyogle.”

"The Community Preselection is about giving every local in every community across the Lismore electorate the ultimate choice about who they want to be their Nationals candidate for the 2019 State Election.”

Mr Aubert urged locals to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

"Whoever wins the community vote on November 18 will be our candidate - so I encourage everyone to head to a polling place and make themselves heard,” he said.

Polls will be open on November 18 from 8am - 6pm, with booths in the following locations:

Lismore: Lismore Presbyterian Church, 188 Keen Street

Goonellabah: Goonellabah Community Centre, 27 Oliver Avenue

Bonalbo: Memorial Hall, 4 Koreelah Street

Kyogle: Kyogle Seniors' Centre, 3 Bloore Street

Murwillumbah: Murwillumbah Civic and Cultural Centre, 10-14 Tumbulgum Road

Tenterfield: Sir Henry Parks Tenterfield School of the Arts, 203 Rouse Street.