Where you can hear some of the best poetry this weekend

POETRY IN MOTION: Competitors take the stage at last year's Nimbin Poetry World Cup. Marie T Cameron

IT OFFERS locals and visitors alike the chance to hear some of the best poetry the region has to offer.

The annual Nimbin Poetry World Cup will be held this weekend, and organisers say this hugely popular Nimbin event is not to be missed.

Organisers said the first world cup in 2003, hundreds of performers have entered the annual event and displayed their talent to an appreciative audience.

Poets have eight minutes to perform one or more original poems.

After the Saturday heats and Sunday semi-finals, eight finalists perform at the Nimbin Town Hall for the grand final prize on Sunday night.

More than 40 poets from the Northern Rivers, Canberra, Sydney, as well as Queenslanders from the Gold and Sunshine Coasts will perform at the event, including perpetual Len Martin. Other contenders include Jacqui Malins, Damien Becker, Anisa Nandaula, James Arthur Warren, Catherine Stewart, David Hallett, Kate Barker, Sahar Salahshori and Anna Avacado.

The Nimbin Poetry World Cup will be held at Nimbin School of Arts on Cullen Street in Nimbin this weekend on September 7-8.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/ NimbinPoetry, or phone (02) 6689 7424.