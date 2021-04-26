Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Insider's Guide to cheap flights
News

Where you can go on a $75 airfare

by Jack Paynter
26th Apr 2021 10:03 AM

Virgin Australia has drastically slashed prices on one-way fares to Melbourne, as the airline tries to boost sales while coronavirus restrictions continue to be eased.

Holidaymakers looking for a getaway to Melbourne or Victoria between July this year and March next year can travel for just $75 from Launceston.

A trip from Melbourne to Adelaide can be snapped up for as little as $79, while Hobart to Melbourne will set travellers back $99.

Prices have also been dropped to $135 on the Brisbane to Melbourne route.

Virgin said the Ready. Set. Melbourne sale would run from midnight AEST on Monday until 11.59pm on May 3, 2021.

The sale fares are available for select dates between July 14, 2021 and March 16, 2022.

The fares include baggage, seat selection and Velocity frequent flyer points.

Virgin Australia believes the sale will help get Australians back in the air as the domestic travel industry recovers from COVID-19 and harsh interstate border closures.

"We're continuing to support the recovery of Australia's tourism industry by offering our guests a premium experience at irresistible prices, and our massive sale blitz on flights to Melbourne start from only $75," a Virgin spokeswoman said.

Travellers could use the cheap fares to catch a game of footy at the MCG. Picture: Ian Currie
Travellers could use the cheap fares to catch a game of footy at the MCG. Picture: Ian Currie


"There's never been a better time to visit Victoria or explore its incredible capital city Melbourne offering high-end restaurants, cool laneways and first-class cultural and sporting events.

"Our Ready. Set. Melbourne sale gives Australians another great reason to get out and explore our incredible country."

Airlines operating across Australia have become involved in a sale war as they try to get people back in the air post-pandemic restrictions.

But snap lockdowns and border closures, like the current three-day shutdown in Perth continue to cause havoc across the airline industry.

Originally published as Where you can go on a $75 airfare

More Stories

editors picks flights travel virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shooting at Northern Rivers village, man arrested

        Premium Content Shooting at Northern Rivers village, man arrested

        Crime Police seized a 12-gauge shotgun and arrested a man after they were called on Anzac Day.

        The cool stuff you can get from film studio's garage sale

        Premium Content The cool stuff you can get from film studio's garage sale

        News Locals will be able to buy props, sets used in TV and film shootings

        Firey on sex assault charges worried about his reputation

        Premium Content Firey on sex assault charges worried about his reputation

        News Senior firefighter is accused of sexual assault while on deployment

        ’Unbelievable’ reason man cut calves’ ears

        Premium Content ’Unbelievable’ reason man cut calves’ ears

        News Casino farmer was sentenced after he stole five calves