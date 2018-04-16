Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sienna Cromey-Hakke, 8, of Gold Coast, and Alexis Bartnett-Stanbury, 10, of Brisbane, at Ice Skating at Cherry Street Sports in Ballina.
Sienna Cromey-Hakke, 8, of Gold Coast, and Alexis Bartnett-Stanbury, 10, of Brisbane, at Ice Skating at Cherry Street Sports in Ballina. Marc Stapelberg
Family Fun

Where you can go ice skating at the beach

JASMINE BURKE
by
16th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

IN A first for Ballina a portable ice-skating rink has been set up at the Cherry Street Sports Club for school holiday fun.

A family company based in Gladstone, Queensland tours the 10m x 20m portable ice rink - which was usually set up in shopping centres and car parks.

This time the ice rink has been set up on the back green of the bowlo until April 29.

Cherry Street Sports Club general manager, Tere Sheehan said the first day was a big success.

"The brains behind it was to create an atmosphere for the whole community and the kids of Ballina to enjoy activities right through the holidays,” Mr Sheehan said.

He said "50-60 kids tested out the ice rink the night before we opened, which went really well”.

"A friend of mine at Armidale had it at Christmas time and I thought if it was going to work in Armidale it would certainly work on the coast.

"It was a serious investment for the club but I think it's great to be able to do such a thing for the community so hopefully they all get behind it,” he said.

Skaters can book in for a number of hour-long sessions.

The session times will be from 9.30am-5.30pm, with night sessions on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm - check with the bowling club for all the sessions.

Prices are $20 for adults who are not members of the bowlo, and $16 for members, while it costs $16 for children. A season pass is available for $90.

To book and for more information, phone the Cherry Street Sports Club on 66862811.

ballina cherry street sports club ice skating northern rivers whats on school holidays activities
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Accused toilet snapper back in Lismore court

    Accused toilet snapper back in Lismore court

    News THE 44-year-old, who has been charged with filming people at public toilets without their consent, will now be allowed to contact a limited range of people.

    Shoplifter threatens to 'street fight' police officer

    Shoplifter threatens to 'street fight' police officer

    News "Highly aggressive" man tried to head-butt police in Lismore

    • 16th Apr 2018 11:25 AM
    How do you get the flu vaccine?

    How do you get the flu vaccine?

    Health Free immunisations are available to people most at risk

    Sweltering summer-like heat is here to stay

    Sweltering summer-like heat is here to stay

    Weather Unseasonable April burst of heat continues to fry Northern Rivers

    • 16th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners