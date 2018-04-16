Where you can go ice skating at the beach

Sienna Cromey-Hakke, 8, of Gold Coast, and Alexis Bartnett-Stanbury, 10, of Brisbane, at Ice Skating at Cherry Street Sports in Ballina.

IN A first for Ballina a portable ice-skating rink has been set up at the Cherry Street Sports Club for school holiday fun.

A family company based in Gladstone, Queensland tours the 10m x 20m portable ice rink - which was usually set up in shopping centres and car parks.

This time the ice rink has been set up on the back green of the bowlo until April 29.

Cherry Street Sports Club general manager, Tere Sheehan said the first day was a big success.

"The brains behind it was to create an atmosphere for the whole community and the kids of Ballina to enjoy activities right through the holidays,” Mr Sheehan said.

He said "50-60 kids tested out the ice rink the night before we opened, which went really well”.

"A friend of mine at Armidale had it at Christmas time and I thought if it was going to work in Armidale it would certainly work on the coast.

"It was a serious investment for the club but I think it's great to be able to do such a thing for the community so hopefully they all get behind it,” he said.

Skaters can book in for a number of hour-long sessions.

The session times will be from 9.30am-5.30pm, with night sessions on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm - check with the bowling club for all the sessions.

Prices are $20 for adults who are not members of the bowlo, and $16 for members, while it costs $16 for children. A season pass is available for $90.

To book and for more information, phone the Cherry Street Sports Club on 66862811.