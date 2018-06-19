Where you can enjoy the best of Italy this weekend

Friendship Festival - Piazza in the Park is on again this Sunday.

LISMORE's usually quiet CBD of a weekend will be transformed by a riot of red, green and white on Sunday as the city's Italian community invite locals to their annual cultural fiesta.

Piazza in The Park has twice received recognition from Multicultural NSW for its innovation and community outreach. The program has incorporated workshops with Antonio Mazzella and Domenico and his Latin Mafia band, from Brisbane, will join local dance groups dancing the tarantella on the day.

Curly Cousins will entertain the children through Italian folks songs and children's nursery rhymes before the community competes in a tug of war celebrating the efforts of the Nimbin Tug of War teams' success in the 1970s. Those teams were comprised of mostly Italian residents.

Experienced bocce players will offer tuition of the game and their will be a display of Italian contemporary and vintage cars.

The special guest this year will be Armando Gardiman AM, a lawyer and social activist who grew up on Gungas Road Nimbin and attended Nimbin Central School and Richmond River High School.

A tree was to be planted in Spinks Park in recognition of the sister city link with Conegliano. It will be planted by Peter Bortolin who initiated the council's friendship connection in 1991, with Thomas George MP and committee member Julie de Nardi.

The food court will include coffee, a Prosecco Bar, a Dessert Bar, pasta, pizza, risotto, breads, arancini, gelato and other classic delicacies.