Where you can buy zero-guilt choc chip cookie dough icecream

DELICIOUS: The new Choc Chip Cookie Doh ice cream flavour by Knox and Aya.

DELICIOUS ice cream that is also guilt free? Yup. What's the catch? None. And to top it all off, new they have a new flavour: Choc Chip Cookie Doh.

Knox and Aya is a Northern Rivers business offering dairy-free products for the last three years.

And stay tuned, because their third annual ice cream giveaway and charity fundraiser is coming soon.

Owners Nadine and Horts Thomson said they only use organic ingredients, only use coconut milk and coconut sugar.

"We honour the flavours of our ingredients without drowning them in a sea of sugar and syrups," Horts Thompson said .

Their staple tub flavours are Macadamia Fudge Brownie, Choc Runny Comb, Cacao Peanut Butter, Uplift Mint and Salted Caramel, but now Nadine said they have been trying new flavours this summer.

"We can very quickly see which flavours people love and will look for in local shops," she said.

ORGANIC: Knox and Aya ice cream are made in the Northern Rivers and feature coconut milk and coconut sugar.

"Throughout summer, we have been trialling a trio of new flavours including a refreshing Passionfruit Cheesecake, nutty (but non active) Hemp, basic but not boring Vanilla, as well as our newest and now officially released into production: Choc Chip Cookie Doh."

Knox and Aya are regularly featured at the Byron Artisan Night Market on Saturday evenings and Bangalow Sunday Markets.

Nadine has developed a cookie batter incorporating green banana flour, which is low GI, high in resistant starch and gluten-free.

Nadine's coconut sugar and banana flour cookie batter combo creates a delicious almost caramel-like flavour.

TASTE MAKERS: Knox and Aya owners Nadine and Horts Thomson.

Unable to find a choc chip that was cane-sugar free, they decided to make their own.

"Our Peruvian cacao pyramids are fair trade, organic and packed with the same cosmic forgone forces found in pyramids worldwide. The cookie and choc pyramids are hand mixed into our coconut milk ice cream base. Choc Chip Cookie Doh is destined to become a fan favourite," Nadine said.

"Until the end of March, we will be using your feedback to tweak the recipes. We make the Vanilla Hemp and Choc Hemp soft serve using hemp seed protein from local business Hemp Foods Australia. It creates a creamy, nutty vanilla and a lush smooth chocolate soft serve."