Where will our recycled Christmas tree end up this year?

Lismore's recycled Christmas tree. Lisa Gough
Javier Encalada
by

LISMORE'S beloved recycled bicycle Christmas tree is returning to the city this year, but residents may need to pedal hard for its Christmas cheer.

The quirky tree was first unveiled in 2015, when it was set up on the corner of Keen and Magellan Sts.

It was created out of recycled bicycles from the Revolve Shop, which would have ended up as scrap metal.

These were welded onto the steel frame at Lismore City Council's metal shop and the structure was then painted all colours of the rainbow by council staff and their families, in their own time.

The tree was a gift from the council to Lismore residents.

Last year, the Christmas tree was set up in the village of Clunes.

But the tree will return to its original home in Lismore this year, and will be located at the Quadrangle from December 1.

Quadrangle placemaking officer Marisa Snow said the first official partnership activity at the Quad by Lismore Council and Southern Cross University will be the lighting of the Christmas tree, along with the installation of a free book swap miniature library.

"We're working with a designer who is working on a number of bikes that are also sculptural pieces and when you ride them, they light up the tree," she said.

"It will be the classic activation of an existing site."

