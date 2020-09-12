Where treasurer found $320m in savings

As Queensland faces a debt blowout to over $100 billion, the Treasurer just managed to save over $300 million in two months. HERE’S HOW

The State Labor Government has saved hundreds of millions of dollars in two months, as it swung the axe on social media accounts, shaved its executive numbers and promised to deliver black-and-white reports.

Treasurer Cameron Dick yesterday revealed the Government had made about $320 million in savings since July, when he unveiled a savings target of $3 billion.

This included a crackdown on ineffective social media accounts, with Mr Dick confirming yesterday that the government had closed 86 of its accounts in recent months.

Among them were Twitter accounts for the Motor Accident Insurance Commission and the Office of State Revenue, as well as State Development's Soundcloud account.

Mr Dick said he was sure the government would have been criticised if the number of accounts had expanded.

"They (the public service) have a more focused approach to targeted social media," he said.

"I think that's what governments should do and I don't frankly think governments should be criticised for trying to … focus on, as I've said, the frontline."

Mr Dick described the $320 million in savings as "not bad going", as he also revealed the government had saved $2.6 million as a result of losing 13 state executive service positions through natural attrition.

Mr Dick confirmed the Treasury had also cut about a third - totalling 43 - of its contactors from May to August.

"We're trying to make savings. Reducing consultancy costs is an important area for the government that we're focusing on," he said.

The Treasurer said the upcoming annual reports would be delivered in black and white designs with limited infographics and design elements, with compliance to be "monitored".

Shadow treasurer Tim Mander accused the Government of being more focused on stunts, with no plan to rein in wasteful spending.

"Every taxpayer dollar wasted could have been spent creating jobs," he said.

"Queenslanders deserve a budget and a plan."

Queensland's total debt is expected to balloon to $101.9 billion in 2020-21.

