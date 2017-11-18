Where to vote in Nationals' preselection poll today

Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty, real estate agent Andrew Gordon and Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin are the three candidates to be voted on at the Nationals' community preselection today.

Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty, real estate agent Andrew Gordon and Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin are the three candidates to be voted on at the Nationals' community preselection today. Photoshop completation

GIVE us three good reasons we should vote for you.

This is the question The Northern Star posed to the three Nationals candidates vying to take over from incumbent Lismore MP Thomas George when he retires at the next state election in 2019.

Culled from a field of seven, these men include Austin Curtain, Andrew Gordon and Peter Petty. They are three very different people and their answers may surprise you.

So before you vote, read on and see if you like what they have to say.

Austin Curtin

Occupation: Tregeagle farmer

1. I stand looking to represent everybody in the community, not just the Nationals.

2. My platform for the electorate is sensible and important - business promotion, health services and safer communities.

3. At 38 I bring a fresh face, new energy and I'm ready to fight for equal access to government services for everybody in our electorate.

Peter Petty

Occupation: Mayor of Tenterfield Shire

1. Experience in local government.

2. Positive, can-do attitude.

3. Record of working with community groups and government to get things done.

Andrew Gordon

Occupation: Real estate agent

1. Experience. I have involved myself with our community for most of my adult life so that I can give back what has been afforded me. I truly believe in participation to ensure that opportunity flows to the next generation.

2. I have lived here all my life and I have raised my family here. I love our region and only want the best for its residents.

3. I believe the Nationals hold the values that are important to me and want to ensure our membership is not overlooked.

Meanwhile, New South Wales Nationals' deputy state director Thomas Aubert reminded readers everyone in the Lismore electorate could vote in today's pre-selection.

"Community preselection is unique to the National Party and gives the membership and locals a direct say on who they want to represent them,” Mr George said.

"As the member for Lismore since 1999, I am proud to see our local membership leading the way on this truly democratic process.”

Polling is on today, 8am- 6pm.

Bonalbo: Bonalbo Memorial Hall, 4 Koreelah St.

Goonellabah: Goonellabah Community Centre, 27 Oliver Ave.

Kyogle: Kyogle Seniors' Centre, 3 Bloore St.

Lismore: Lismore Presbyterian Church, 188 Keen St.

Murwillumbah: Murwillumbah Civic and Cultural Centre,10-14 Tumbulgum Rd.

Tenterfield: Sir Henry Parkes Tenterfield School of Arts, 203 Rouse St.

For information: www.lismorevotes.com.au