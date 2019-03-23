FULL LIST: Where to vote today
IT'S time to cast your vote and head to the polls for the NSW election today.
Voting centres will be open from 8am until 6pm on Saturday, 23 March across the Lismore, Ballina and Clarence electorates.
LISMORE:
- Bexhill Hall
- Bonalbo District Community Hall
- Caniaba Public School
- Cawongla Pre-School
- Chillingham Public Hall
- Clunes Public School
- Crystal Creek Public School
- Drake Community Hall
- Dungay Public School
- Dunoon Public School
- Eltham Public School
- Goolmangar School Of Arts Hall
- Goonellabah Community Centre
- Goonellabah Public School
- Jiggi Public School
- Jubullum LALC Office
- Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall
- Legume Hall
- Lismore Heights Public School
- Lismore High School
- Lismore Public School
- Lismore South Public School
- Liston Hall
- Mallanganee Memorial Hall
- Modanville Public School
- Murwillumbah Autumn Club
- Nimbin Central SchoolRichmond River High School
- Rosebank Public School
- St Josephs Primary School South Murwillumbah
- St Pauls Memorial Hall Lismore
- Stokers Siding Public School
- Sydney Town Hall
- Tabulam Public School
- Tenterfield & District Soldiers Memorial Hall
- The Channon Hall
- Tregeagle Public School
- Trinity Catholic College St Mary's Site Lismore
- Tyalgum Public School
- Uki Public School
- Urbenville Public School
- Wiangaree Hall
- Wollumbin High School
- Woodenbong Central School
- Wyrallah Public School
BALLINA
- Alstonville High School
- Ballina High School
- Ballina Hospital
- Bangalow Public School
- Billi Lids Long Day Care Centre
- Brunswick Heads Memorial Hall
- Byron Bay High School
- Byron Bay Public School
- Coorabell Hall
- Durrumbul Public School
- Emmanuel Anglican College
- Empire Vale Public School
- Federal Hall
- Fernleigh Public School
- Lennox Head Public School
- Meerschaum Vale Hall Reserve Trust
- Newrybar Public School
- Ocean Shores Community Centre
- Rous Public School
- Southern Cross School
- St Johns Multi Purpose Centre
- Suffolk Park Community Hall
- Sydney Town Hall
- Teven-Tintenbar Public School
- The Kentwell Community Centre
- Wardell Memorial Hall
- Wilsons Creek Hall
- Wollongbar Public School
CLARENCE
- Broadwater Community Hall
- Casino Christian School
- Casino Community and Cultural Centre
- Casino High School
- Casino West Public School
- Clovass-McKees Hill Hall
- Coraki Public School
- Evans River Community School
- Fairy Hill Public Hall
- Rappville Community Hall
- St Michael's Centre
- Woodburn Public School