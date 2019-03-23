FULL LIST: Where to vote today

The NSW election is on March 23.

IT'S time to cast your vote and head to the polls for the NSW election today.

Voting centres will be open from 8am until 6pm on Saturday, 23 March across the Lismore, Ballina and Clarence electorates.

LISMORE:

Bexhill Hall

Bonalbo District Community Hall

Caniaba Public School

Cawongla Pre-School

Chillingham Public Hall

Clunes Public School

Crystal Creek Public School

Drake Community Hall

Dungay Public School

Dunoon Public School

Eltham Public School

Goolmangar School Of Arts Hall

Goonellabah Community Centre

Goonellabah Public School

Jiggi Public School

Jubullum LALC Office

Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall

Legume Hall

Lismore Heights Public School

Lismore High School

Lismore Public School

Lismore South Public School

Liston Hall

Mallanganee Memorial Hall

Modanville Public School

Murwillumbah Autumn Club

Nimbin Central SchoolRichmond River High School

Rosebank Public School

St Josephs Primary School South Murwillumbah

St Pauls Memorial Hall Lismore

Stokers Siding Public School

Sydney Town Hall

Tabulam Public School

Tenterfield & District Soldiers Memorial Hall

The Channon Hall

Tregeagle Public School

Trinity Catholic College St Mary's Site Lismore

Tyalgum Public School

Uki Public School

Urbenville Public School

Wiangaree Hall

Wollumbin High School

Woodenbong Central School

Wyrallah Public School

BALLINA

Alstonville High School

Ballina High School

Ballina Hospital

Bangalow Public School

Billi Lids Long Day Care Centre

Brunswick Heads Memorial Hall

Byron Bay High School

Byron Bay Public School

Coorabell Hall

Durrumbul Public School

Emmanuel Anglican College

Empire Vale Public School

Federal Hall

Fernleigh Public School

Lennox Head Public School

Meerschaum Vale Hall Reserve Trust

Newrybar Public School

Ocean Shores Community Centre

Rous Public School

Southern Cross School

St Johns Multi Purpose Centre

Suffolk Park Community Hall

Sydney Town Hall

Teven-Tintenbar Public School

The Kentwell Community Centre

Wardell Memorial Hall

Wilsons Creek Hall

Wollongbar Public School

CLARENCE