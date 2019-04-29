Where to vote ahead of the federal election

You can vote early in the federal election.

WITH the federal election fast approaching, many voters are starting to think about who they'll vote for and whether they can cast their ballot early.

The good news is that you can vote ahead of the May 18 election and avoid the queues.

More than 500 early-voting centres will be available throughout the early-voting period, with the majority opening on Monday.

Early voting centres are opening today in Grafton and Tweed Heads, while other early voting centres are expected to open in the days leading up to the federal election.

The Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said with a record enrolment rate of 96.8 per cent it is important that all Australians enrolled now think about how and when they will cast their vote.

"We have the most complete electoral roll since Federation and we're providing a broad range of voting services, but it is up to enrolled Australians to turnout to make sure they have their say,” Mr Rogers said.

"We're in the process of printing a total of around 52 million ballot papers, and this also kick-starts the distribution of postal votes for people who have applied.”

Here's where you can vote early in the Page electorate:

Ballina - Old Ballina Newsagency, 91 River St, Ballina from Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 17.

Monday, May 6 to Thursday, May 9 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 10 from 8.30am to 6pm

Saturday, May 11 from 9am to 4pm

Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Wednesday, May 15 from 8.30am to 6pm

Thursday, May 16 from from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 17 from 8.30am to 6pm

Casino - Casino Community and Cultural Centre, 35 Walker St, Casino from Saturday, May 11 to Friday, May 17.

Saturday, May 11 from 9am to 4pm

Monday, May 13 to Tuesday, May 14 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Wednesday, May 15 from 8.30am to 6pm

Thursday, May 16 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 17 from Friday 830am to 6pm

Coffs Harbour - 48 Harbour Dr, Coffs Harbour from Tuesday, April 30 to Friday, May 17.

Tuesday, April 30 to Friday, May 3 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Monday, May 6 to Thursday, May 9 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 10 from 8.30am to 6pm

Saturday, May 11 from 9am to 4pm

Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Wednesday, May 15 May from 8.30am to 6pm

Thursday, May 16 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 17 from 8.30am to 6pm

Grafton - 16 King St, Grafton from Monday, April 29 to Friday, May 17.

Monday, April 29 to Friday, May 3 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Monday, May 6 May to Thursday, May 9 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 10 from 8.30am to 6pm

Saturday, May 11 from 9am to 4pm

Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Wednesday, May 15 from 8.30am to 6pm

Thursday, May 16 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 17 from 8.30am to 6pm

Lismore - 146 Molesworth St, Lismore from Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 17.

Monday, May 6 to Thursday, May 9 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 10 from 8.30am to 6pm

Saturday, May 11 from 9am to 4pm

Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Wednesday, May 15 from 8.30am to 6pm

Thursday, May 16 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 17 from 8.30am to 6pm

Maclean - 231 River St, Maclean from Saturday, May 11 to Friday, May 17.

Saturday, May 11 from 9am to 4pm

Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Wednesday, May 15 from 8.30am to 6pm

Thursday, May 16 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 17 from 8.30am to 6pm

Here's where you can vote early in the Richmond electorate:

Ballina - Old Ballina Newsagency, 91 River St, Ballina from Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 17.

Monday, May 6 to Thursday, May 9 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 10 from 8.30am to 6pm

Saturday, May 11 from 9am to 4pm

Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Wednesday, May 15 from 8.30am to 6pm

Thursday, May 16 from from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 17 from 8.30am to 6pm

Byron Bay - Marvell Hall, 37 Marvell St Byron Bay from Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 17.

Monday, May 6 to Thursday, May 9 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 10 from 8.30am to 6pm

Saturday, May 11 from 9am to 4pm

Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Wednesday, May 15 from 8.30am to 6pm

Thursday, May 16 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 17 from 8.30am to 6pm

Casuarina - Casuarina Hockey Club, 1 Barclay Dr, Casuarina from Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 17.

Monday, May 6 to Thursday, May 9 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 10 from 8.30am to 6pm

Saturday, May 11 from 9am to 4pm

Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Wednesday, May 15 from 8.30am to 6pm

Thursday, May 16 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 17 from 8.30am to 6pm

Murwillumbah - Former Murwillumbah Newsagency, 66 Murwillumbah St, Murwillumbah from Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 17

Monday, May 6 to Thursday, May 9 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 10 from 8.30am to 6pm

Saturday, May 11 from 9am to 4pm

Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Wednesday, May 15 from 8.30am to 6pm

Thursday, May 16 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 17 from 8.30am to 6pm

Tweed Heads - Old Blockbuster Video store, Shop 1 97-99 Wharf St, Tweed Heads from Monday, April 29 to Friday, May 17.

Monday, April 29 to Friday, May 3 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Monday, May 6 May to Thursday, May 9 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 10 from 8.30am to 6pm

Saturday, May 11 from 9am to 4pm

Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Wednesday, May 15 from 8.30am to 6pm

Thursday, May 16 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, May 17 from 8.30am to 6pm

For more information about voting in the federal election, visit www.aec.gov.au or contact 13 23 26.