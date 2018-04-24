Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGH HONOURS: To honour psst and present ADF colleagues, a No 1 Squadron F/A-18F Super Hornet will conduct a flyover of part of the Northern Rivers on Anzac Day.
HIGH HONOURS: To honour psst and present ADF colleagues, a No 1 Squadron F/A-18F Super Hornet will conduct a flyover of part of the Northern Rivers on Anzac Day. Supplied CPL Jesse Kane
News

Where to see the Super Hornets flying over for Anzac Day

Alison Paterson
by
24th Apr 2018 11:39 AM

ROYAL Australian Air Force pilots will honour their past and present Defence comrades with a series of low level flypasts on Anzac Day.

The Anzac Day flyover will be able to be seen at multiple vantage points across the Northern Rivers on Tuesday morning.

"Defence receives numerous requests to support Anzac Day commemorations, both domestically and internationally,” a RAAF representative said.

"Defence is grateful for the Australian public's understanding of the ADF's capacity to support activities in 2018.

"All flypasts may be subject to cancellation at short notice due to air traffic control requirements, weather, and operational availability.”

Where to watch

  • 10.35am: Woodburn/Evans Head, Oval Memorial see a F/A-18F Super Hornet
  • 10.40am Maclean Cenotaph see a F/A-18F Super Hornet
  • 10.42am: Woodenbong, along Unumgan Rd over school memorial see a F/A-18F Super Hornet
  • 10.54am: Tenterfield at the F111 Crash Site see a F/A-18F Super Hornet
  • 10.55am: Tenterfield township see a F/A-18F Super Hornet

The RAAF have created an interactive map so you can check the nearest flypast.

anzac day 2018 anzac day flypast northern rivers anzac day raaf raaf flyover
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: 22% of home buyers blow their budgets

    REVEALED: 22% of home buyers blow their budgets

    Property SOME people spent $150,000 more than they planned, with many saying they just fell in love with a particular property or underestimated the costs.

    • 24th Apr 2018 11:34 AM
    36 hours of rain, storms as low forms off the coast

    36 hours of rain, storms as low forms off the coast

    News We can expect a lot more rain on the Northern Rivers

    CANCELLED: The town where festivals and events go to die

    CANCELLED: The town where festivals and events go to die

    Council News Why can't this town keep a successful festival going?

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    News Baking these biscuits is an April tradition

    • 24th Apr 2018 11:22 AM

    Local Partners