Where to see the Super Hornets flying over for Anzac Day
ROYAL Australian Air Force pilots will honour their past and present Defence comrades with a series of low level flypasts on Anzac Day.
The Anzac Day flyover will be able to be seen at multiple vantage points across the Northern Rivers on Tuesday morning.
"Defence receives numerous requests to support Anzac Day commemorations, both domestically and internationally,” a RAAF representative said.
"Defence is grateful for the Australian public's understanding of the ADF's capacity to support activities in 2018.
"All flypasts may be subject to cancellation at short notice due to air traffic control requirements, weather, and operational availability.”
Where to watch
- 10.35am: Woodburn/Evans Head, Oval Memorial see a F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.40am Maclean Cenotaph see a F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.42am: Woodenbong, along Unumgan Rd over school memorial see a F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.54am: Tenterfield at the F111 Crash Site see a F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.55am: Tenterfield township see a F/A-18F Super Hornet
The RAAF have created an interactive map so you can check the nearest flypast.