Where to see the Super Hornets flying over for Anzac Day

HIGH HONOURS: To honour psst and present ADF colleagues, a No 1 Squadron F/A-18F Super Hornet will conduct a flyover of part of the Northern Rivers on Anzac Day. Supplied CPL Jesse Kane

ROYAL Australian Air Force pilots will honour their past and present Defence comrades with a series of low level flypasts on Anzac Day.

The Anzac Day flyover will be able to be seen at multiple vantage points across the Northern Rivers on Tuesday morning.

"Defence receives numerous requests to support Anzac Day commemorations, both domestically and internationally,” a RAAF representative said.

"Defence is grateful for the Australian public's understanding of the ADF's capacity to support activities in 2018.

"All flypasts may be subject to cancellation at short notice due to air traffic control requirements, weather, and operational availability.”

Where to watch

10.35am: Woodburn/Evans Head, Oval Memorial see a F/A-18F Super Hornet

10.40am Maclean Cenotaph see a F/A-18F Super Hornet

10.42am: Woodenbong, along Unumgan Rd over school memorial see a F/A-18F Super Hornet

10.54am: Tenterfield at the F111 Crash Site see a F/A-18F Super Hornet

10.55am: Tenterfield township see a F/A-18F Super Hornet

The RAAF have created an interactive map so you can check the nearest flypast.