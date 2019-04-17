Where to get the cheapest fuel on the Northern Rivers

Huge savings can be made at the bowser by shopping smart.

Trevor Veale

IF YOU were to fill up your petrol tank right now, the biggest savings in the region would be found in Casino.

According to FuelCheck, both the Independent service station at 169 Canterbury St and United Petroleum at 136-144 Johnston St are selling Unleaded 91 for 138.9c per litre.

That's still almost 15 cents per litre more than the cheapest price in the state - the Independent at Milperra on the M5 selling the same fuel for 124 cents per litre.

NSW Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said motorists would be wise to consult the free FuelCheck app before filling up this Easter, saying half a million app loads had been recorded since the service launch in 2017.

"Whether you are visiting friends and family, or planning a trip out of town, FuelCheck can help you find the cheapest fuel anywhere in NSW in real-time," Mr Dominello said.

"Half a million people can't be wrong. This is about making life easier for citizens by taking power away from big oil and putting it in their hands."

The app includes a Favourite Stations function, allowing users to save their favourite petrol stations. A My Trip function utilises Google Maps to enable users to find the cheapest petrol station on their journey and direct them to the station. There is also a Trends page, showing the cheapest day of the week to fill up and the day's price range.

Data gathered from FuelCheck shows that independent service stations consistently sell cheaper fuel, there can be more than a 20 cent price difference in fuel between service stations in the same suburb, and the cheapest day to fill up is Saturday.

Minister for Better Regulation and Innovation Kevin Anderson said the app is a big win for motorists by giving them a bird's-eye view of the market.

"NSW Fair Trading officers often conduct compliance checks to ensure service stations are updating their fuel prices in real-time. If the price at the pump does not match what is shown on the app, motorists can make a complaint directly to Fair Trading," Mr Anderson said.

The app is one of a raft of measures helping to ease cost of living pressures for households. Others include cheaper Green Slips and refunds, free rego for regular toll users and Energy Switch.