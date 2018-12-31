Menu
The cheapest place to fill up on the Northern Rivers.
Business

Where to get the cheapest fuel on the Northern Rivers

31st Dec 2018 12:03 PM
FUEL prices across the Northern Rivers vary by up to 20 cents per litre today, but even our cheapest price is 21 cents per litre more than the state's lowest.

At lunchtime today, according to the Fuel Check website, the NSW average price for Unleaded 91 was 128.2 cents per litre.

The cheapest Unleaded 91 was to be found at Warilla on the south coast, at just 105.9c/l.

The cheapest Unleaded 91 on the Northern Rivers right now is at Brunswick Heads Independent, selling for 126c/l.

Broadwater is also a good place to fill up - fuel costing 129.9c/l at both Liberty and BP stations.

Spare a thought for those needing fuel at White Cliffs in the state's west, their fuel is the most expensive in the state, selling for 189.9c/l.

Most stations in Lismore have their fuel priced at 146.9c/l, with Lismore Independent Petroleum in Ballina Road the cheapest at 143.9.

Most stations in Casino have fuel priced below 140c/l, the cheapest at United Petroleum at 134.9.

Prices in Ballina are 149.9c/l at all stations, but a quick trip to Lennox Head will reap savings with the fuel 141.9c/l at Lennox Head Independent.

Fuel in Byron Bay is 148.9c/l, so worth a trip up the highway to Bruns.

Average Unleaded 91 fuel prices across the state have dropped by by 2 cents per litre in a week.

In a month, average fuel prices have dropped by more than 10 cents per litre.

Prices are marginally cheaper than this time last year, when the average was 135.3.

Lismore Northern Star

