Where to get the best feed while you vote on election day

Lismore Heights Public School students Xavier Trevurza, 11, Caprice Bailey,12, and Liona Dawson, 11, with Bethany Dawson and Amira Roberts, 6, and principal Mark Scotton, ready for the onslaught of voters for the State Election. Marc Stapelberg

NOTHING tastes better than a sausage sizzle on election day and lucky for many voters the beloved Democracy Sausage is making its triumphant return in time for the NSW election today.

As thousands of voters head to the polls, many will be pondering whether they'll have a sausage and a cake or just stick to a cool drink while they decide who to vote for.

So, to make the decision a little easier, the Northern Star has rounded up some of the best polling booths to attend purely on what food and drink is on offer on the day.

Ballina electorate

Coorabell Hall is having its own Democracy Sausage and Cake Stall to raise funds for the Coorabell Public School. There will also be a chance to purchase raffle tickets to win Bluesfest 2019 passes.

Empire Vale Public School is having a sausage sizzle and cake stall from 8am-10am.

Teven Tintenbar Public School will have a scrumptious cake stall.

Wollongbar Public School is having a fete day where there will be a wide selection of market stalls, food, cakes, drinks and rides for everyone to enjoy from 9am to 2pm.

Lismore electorate

Caniaba Public School will have a barbecue and cake stall, where parents will be raising money for a new multi purpose creative space for the students.

Crystal Creek School are having a cake and drink stall, to keep everyone happy on election day.

Lismore Heights Public School will be having a sausage sizzle from 8am to 2pm.

Tyalgum and Chillingham Public schools have food and drinks available across the day.

Uki Public School are having a barbecue and will be selling the 2019-2020 Northern NSW and Gold Coast entertainment book.

Clarence electorate