Where to get married? 3 of the best on the Northern Rivers

Bramblewood Farm offers a wedding lawn with 360 degree views, undercover area and room for marquees.

Getting married has become increasingly complicated in the last 18 months: with hundreds of weddings delayed or cancelled due to COVID restrictions, saying ‘I do’ was a challenge.

With pandemic restrictions gently easing in NSW in recent weeks, those trying to book a venue for a wedding have faced long queues.

Currently, in NSW but outside of the Greater Sydney area, venues may have the maximum number of people they are allowed, subject to the square metre rule.

If there are less than 25 people at the wedding, the square metre rule does not apply.

For weddings or receptions held in a home, the 50 person limit does not apply.

A maximum of 30 people are permitted on the dancefloor at any one time.

As these restrictions change, the NSW Government is expected to remove all dancing restrictions sometime before the end of March, if community transmission remains very low.

Under Public Health Orders, all wedding services and gatherings after wedding services must have a COVID-19 Safety Plan.

As a preferred location for weddings, the Northern Rivers has a venue for every taste: from romantic hills to exotic beaches, and from rural halls to luxurious resorts.

Here are three you may want to check out if you are looking at getting married in the Northern Rivers this year.

1. Bramblewood Farm

Instagram: @bramblewoodfarm

Email: info@bramblewood.com.au

Web: www.bramblewood.com.au

Bramblewood is a 300-acre working farm with the perfect location for a wedding.

This venue offers a wedding lawn with 360 degree views, undercover area and ample room for marquees.

The precincts also features a firepit and multiple sites for photography, it is located only 15 minutes from the Gold Coast airport.

Bramblewood is a 300 acre working farm hidden in the hills of Carool, in the Tweed Valley.

It offers spectacular views of the coastline and hinterland, with a stunning backdrop and complete privacy for your perfect day.

It is the ideal blank canvas for your DIY/BYO wedding and can recommend vendors including caterers, food trucks, mobile bars and deluxe loos.

2. The Clydesdale

Instagram: @clydesdalemotelandsteakhouse

Email: info@clydesdalemotel.com.au

Web: clydesdalemotel.com.au

The Clydesdale Motel and Steakhouse offers a picturesque backdrop for outdoor wedding ceremonies.

Set in rural surroundings with a rustic charm, the Clydesdale Motel and Steakhouse offers a picturesque backdrop for outdoor wedding ceremonies and the steakhouse as a wedding reception venue.

The steakhouse seats up to 110 guests for a plated dinner and 200 for a cocktail style reception, with the lawn area offering the perfect area for pre-dinner drinks.

3. Meerschaum Vale Hall

Email: Click here

Web: meerschaumvalehall.wordpress.com

Meerschaum Vale Hall is fast becoming a popular venue for small to medium boutique weddings in the countryside.

A small hall in the rolling hills, with family and friends, celebrating your wedding to the person of your dreams... that’s exactly what it’s available at Meerschaum Vale.

Only 20 minutes south of Ballina, Meerschaum Vale Hall is fast becoming a popular venue for small to medium boutique weddings in the countryside.

This quaint hall offers a large, fully-equipped commercial-style kitchen, including a bain-marie, double glass door fridge, freezer, oven, four-burner radiant cooktop, dishwasher, urns, cutlery and crockery.

Tables and chairs are supplied, offering seating for up to 75 people, a 7m x 3m stage, a large undercover outside veranda area and fully fenced grassed outside area.

The main hall area is 12m x 7m (not including the stage or kitchen).

They offer three-day (Friday to Sunday) hall hire wedding packages. They also can suggest local caterers.

Phone Helen on 6687 9640 or submit your inquiry via their website