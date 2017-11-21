Where to get fabulous cakes and crafts for Christmas

IF YOU fancy a fabulous Christmas cake, jar of home-made biscuits or a present stocking made with love, then dash down to the Anglican Christmas Shop in Lismore.
Situated in a former shoe shop at 146 Molesworth St between 8.30am - 4pm, the annual Anglican Christmas Shop is chock-full of delicious baked goods, beautiful hand-crafted items and flourishing plants, then this is the place to go.
According to the volunteers, fruitcakes and Christmas cakes are the best sellers, with 50 already having sold.
When the Northern Star visited, the shop was attracting locals and visitors who were snapping up slices, plants, decorated stockings and buying raffle tickets in the hope to winning one of the lovely hampers.