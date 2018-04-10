Where to find the region's hottest new designers and artists

Byron designers collective pop up will be at Newrybar this weekend.

THE best of Byron's independent artists and designer stalls laden with handmade jewellery, fashion, photography, art and homewares will come together in Newrybar this weekend.

The emphasis for the Byron Designers Collective Pop Up is to showcase all products are designed and handmade locally.

Member of the Byron Designers Collective and Nanihi Tahitian Pearls Natalie Grew said the collective has received great feedback from previous pop ups.

"This success has seen a number of debut artists join the collective for this seasons event,” Ms Grew said.

Some of the debut artists this year are:

Julian Jett Photography who showcases local images on a range of mediums including tee shirts, prints and wood.

Elodie handmade contemporary jewellery and object designer.

The Knicker Parlor beautiful knickers and vintage inspired swimwear.

Kylie Paisley Pencil Drawings.

Returning artists Wendy Powitt said she was delighted Ghost and Lola will be amongst the talent on offer at this seasons pop up.

"(We are) excited to showcase latest collection inspired by the alchemists of old,” Ms Powitt said.

Ms Grew said this is a great opportunity for members to showcase their designs and products in an all-weather venue.

"Being undercover means that artists who would not normally attend outdoor events to be involved and means that the event will go on rain, hail or shine.”

"Come and meet all the makers who live and create their products in the Northern Rivers and expect to buy special pieces by talented makers with something for everyone to enjoy.”

You can drop in for a coffee or sample some award winning culinary delights directly opposite the collective at the Harvest Cafe, Harvest Deli or Harvest offering breakfast, brunch or lunch.

There will be free entry and parking for patrons.

Where: The Newrybar Hall, 13/15 Old Pacific Highway Newrybar.

Time: April 14 and 15, 8am to 2pm.