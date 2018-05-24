Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shop around for the cheapest fuel.
Shop around for the cheapest fuel. Kevin Farmer
News

Where to find the cheapest petrol in your town

JASMINE BURKE
by
24th May 2018 11:14 AM

AS PETROL prices continue to rise, we've found the cheapest spots to fill up in your town according to FuelCheck.nsw.gov.au as of May 24.

LISMORE

Cheapest:

United Petroleum, 16 Ballina Rd

E10 144.9

U91 148.9

P98 166.4

DL 149.9

Most expensive:

Shell Goonellabah, 753 Ballina Rd

U91 155.9

P95 172.9

P98 177.9

DL 154.9

BALLINA

Cheapest:

Caltex East Ballina, 30 Links Av

U91 153.7

P95 164.7

Most expensive:

Independent West Ballina, 482 River St

U91 155.9

P95 172.9

P98 177.9

BYRON BAY

Cheapest:

Caltex Woolworths, 76-78 Shirley Street

E10 153.9

U91 155.9

Most expensive:

Independent Suffolk Park, 207 Broken Head Rd

P95 171.9

P98 177.9

CASINO

Cheapest:

United Petroleum Casino, 136-144 Johnston St

E10 144.9

U91 148.9

DL 149.9

Most expensive:

Coles Express, 88 Centre St

U91 155.9

P98 178.9

DL 155.9

fuel prices northern rivers community petrol petrol prices
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    One of world's worst invasive animals found in Lismore CBD

    One of world's worst invasive animals found in Lismore CBD

    News AUTHORITIES are "really concerned" about the discovery of yellow crazy ants, saying it is the first time they have been found in NSW in more than 10 years.

    • 24th May 2018 11:00 AM
    New development to include 14 shops, child care centre

    premium_icon New development to include 14 shops, child care centre

    Business Gold Coast entrepreneur reveals plans for "New York-style" project

    The Lismore artist who turned a brain injury into art

    premium_icon The Lismore artist who turned a brain injury into art

    Life Marion Conrow survived a car accident 11 years ago

    CLOSING DOWN: Last bank in town shuts its doors

    CLOSING DOWN: Last bank in town shuts its doors

    News The nearest bank will be 60km away

    Local Partners