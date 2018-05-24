Where to find the cheapest petrol in your town
AS PETROL prices continue to rise, we've found the cheapest spots to fill up in your town according to FuelCheck.nsw.gov.au as of May 24.
LISMORE
Cheapest:
United Petroleum, 16 Ballina Rd
E10 144.9
U91 148.9
P98 166.4
DL 149.9
Most expensive:
Shell Goonellabah, 753 Ballina Rd
U91 155.9
P95 172.9
P98 177.9
DL 154.9
BALLINA
Cheapest:
Caltex East Ballina, 30 Links Av
U91 153.7
P95 164.7
Most expensive:
Independent West Ballina, 482 River St
U91 155.9
P95 172.9
P98 177.9
BYRON BAY
Cheapest:
Caltex Woolworths, 76-78 Shirley Street
E10 153.9
U91 155.9
Most expensive:
Independent Suffolk Park, 207 Broken Head Rd
P95 171.9
P98 177.9
CASINO
Cheapest:
United Petroleum Casino, 136-144 Johnston St
E10 144.9
U91 148.9
DL 149.9
Most expensive:
Coles Express, 88 Centre St
U91 155.9
P98 178.9
DL 155.9