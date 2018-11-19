Where to find the cheapest fuel in your town

PETROL in Australia has been causing significant hip-pocket pain for motorists this year with prices at a long term high for the past few months but the cost of filling up is starting to drop around the country, giving regional drivers hope of some relief.

According to Fuel Check NSW trends show today's average fuel price for unleaded is 135.6 cents, but the range at different bowsers could be as much as 49.7 cents across the state.

Up the road at the Gold Coast petrol prices average at 124.8 and 132.4 at Sydney (according to MotorMouth), but while prices may have dropped a few cents on the Northern Rivers prices are still around 20-30 cents per litre more than metro areas.

According to the state government's fuelcheck website, here are the cheapest spots to fill up in your town (prices correct at 10am on Monday November 19):

LISMORE

United Petroleum Lismore, 16 Ballina Rd

E10 154.9

U91 158.9

P98 176.4

DL 163.9

BALLINA

Caltex East Ballina, 30 Links Av

E10 159.7

P95 171.7

PDL 165.7

BYRON SHIRE

Liberty Bangalow (54 Byron St) and Bangalow Fuel Supplies (16 Granuaille Rd)

U91 149.9

DL 158.9

CASINO

United Petroleum Casino, 136-144 Johnston St

E10 149.9

U91 153.9

DL 161.9