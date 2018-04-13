Where to expect roadwork delays on the Northern Rivers

Road works along the Bruxner Highway betwen Wollongbar and Lismore, near Alphadale.

Marc Stapelberg

WHILE work continues on the Pacific Highway upgrade, there are a host of other current and upcoming roadwork projects across the Northern Rivers.

Some, including an ongoing embankment stabilisation project on the Bruxner Highway, near Alphadale Rd between Wollongbar and Goonellabah, are causing some delays, particularly in peak hours.

Roads and Maritime Services:

Bruxner Highway near Atfield St, South Gundurimba (flood repair work): due for completion at the end of June.

Bruxner Highway near Alphadale Rd (between Goonellabah and Wollongbar): completion date not yet known.

Bruxner Highway near Atfield St, Three Chain Rd, Schneiders Lane.

Bangalow Rd near Booyong Rd, Lismore (road resurfacing)

Ballina Shire Local Government Area:

Compton Drive/Shaws Bay: Works will include car parking, stormwater and access improvements to the foreshore. The installation of a disabled ramp is underway. Due for completion this month.

Ross Lane/Byron Bay Road roundabout: Installation began in February and is expected to be completed in May or June.

Riverbank Rd, Pimlico: Road reconstruction of Riverbank Rd, due for completion this month.

FUTURE WORK: Byron Bay Rd north of Ross Lane roundabout: three kilometres of works will include curve correction, pavement rejuvenation and general safety improvements. Due to begin in April or May.

Lismore City LGA:

Molesworth St between Conway and Magellan Sts ($530,000 reconstruction): due for completion in mid-May.

Kyogle Rd west of Rosehill Rd: due for completion mid-June.

Robson Bridge, Tucki Rd (bridge replacement): may continue until after June.

Byron Shire LGA:

Bayshore Drive roundabout ($5.7 million works): stage one starting this month, completion due December 21, 2018.

Pothole patching in Bangalow (until April 13) and Suffolk Park (April 16-20).

FUTURE WORK: Works to replace a causeway near 760 Left Bank Rd, Mullumbimby will start on Monday, April 16.

