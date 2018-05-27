Where to expect changed traffic conditions this week

There will be changed traffic conditions on parts of the Pacific Highway this week.

NSW Roads and Maritime Services has warned motorists there will be changed conditions on the Pacific Highway for six nights this week.

The changes, which are in place from Monday, are due to progress on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

Safety barriers will be in place at night on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and New Italy for six nights from Monday, May 28.

Line-marking work will be carried out between Mororo and Tabbimoble from Monday, May 28 to Thursday, May 31.

Traffic in this area will be intermittently stopped between 6pm and 6am.

Reduced speed limits will be in place during earthworks at the Beekeepers rest area in Mororo on Monday.

There will still be changed traffic conditions in place for the construction of the new bridge over the Clarence River at Harwood.

Motorists can expect to continue to see oversized deliveries to the site.

Other works

Motorists should expect delays on Tuckomobil Rd at Woodburn while clearing work is undertaken between 6am and 6pm from Tuesday.

Traffic control will remain in place in Byrons Lane, Tyndale and Jubilee Street, Maclean.

Motorists should follow the direction of traffic controllers and signage and keep to the posted speed limits.

Clearing work at Eight Mile Lane near Pheasants Creek and Airport Rd, Glenugie will continue from Monday 28 May.

Road maintenance will be carried out on Eight Mile Lane, Wooli Road and Coldstream Road from Pillar Valley to Tyndale from Monday, May 28.

Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and signage when driving through the work areas.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.