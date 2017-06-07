Where there's smokes, there's fire

An aerial shot taken at the southern edge of the fire south of Evans Head taken at 7.15pm on Sunday December 4.

EVANS Head residents can expected to see smoke over Bundjalung National Park today , with a hazard reduction burn planned, weather permitting.

National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) manager Mark Pittavino said the burn in the Evans Head Air Weapons Range would help reduce the risk from summer wildfires.

"The hazard reduction burn will be approximately 8km south of Evans Head and people with asthma or those susceptible to respiratory problems are advised to keep clear of the area or stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed,” Mr Pittavino said.

The NPWS conducts controlled burns for a range of purposes including asset protection, strategic fire control, maintenance of biodiversity and research.

This burn is one of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS across NSW each year, many with assistance from the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW.

They are part of the NSW Government's $76 million package over six years to boost bushfire preparedness and double hazard reduction in the State's national parks, where conditions allow.

For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or the Asthma Foundation.

More information on hazard reduction activities: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au and the RFS Fires near me app.