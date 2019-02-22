Where there's smoke there's a Junkyard BBQ

SMOKIN': Nick de Re in his American Style Junkyard BBQ food truck outside Maccas All Mechanical on Ballina Road in Lismore.

SMOKIN': Nick de Re in his American Style Junkyard BBQ food truck outside Maccas All Mechanical on Ballina Road in Lismore. Sophie Moeller

WHEN Nick de Re wants to make something, his go-to place is always the family farm in Wyralla.

"I go straight to this massive shed on our property, which is full of crap," he said.

And so it was when he came home from the US to start a new American style catering company, Junkyard BBQ.

Out came the welder and grinder as he set to work building a customised smoker from materials that are "sustainable, recycled and re-used". As in the backyards of Southern America "there is not one piece of new steel" in his special oven.

Nick de Re comes from a family of foodies.

He left Lismore after leaving school but knew it would only be a matter of time before he was back. He just needed to get a few a culinary influences under his hat.

Having spent seven years in Melbourne working in fine dining he picked up a taste for American flavours.

After a four month trip to America's deep south, where neighbours compete over whose smokers make for the best backyard barbecue, he realised he'd hit upon something he could bring home to the Northern Rivers.

"I always wanted to do something in this area. It's a place that draws you back."

"I fell in love with how amazing those American tastes were and decided to set up my own barbecue business and tweak it with an Australian flavour.

Instead of going to the bank and getting loan, Mr De Re decided to take a leaf out of the Stone & Wood story, and follow the "organic growth" model.

Junkyard BBQ's calendar is now quickly filling up, he said. He plans to make another short research trip to Texas, Louisiana and The Carolinas this year before be able to give up his day job.

Watchout for The Junkyard BBQ truck, who will soon be outside Maccas All Mechanical on Ballina Road in Lismore selling his special ribs and coffee.