Where the fish are biting

Evans Head Sport & Marine:

SOME good tailor and bream at Airforce Beach, while around the walls there's bream, luderick and tailor. In the Evans River there is bream, flathead and whiting.

Ballina Bait & Tackle:

BREAM around lower end. Jewfish around the breakwalls. Luderick around the bridges. No beach or offshore fishing due to rough conditions.

Brunswick Heads BP:

BREAM in the river near the old boat shed. Some whiting near the pedestrian bridge at the caravan park. Bream from the gutters on north and south beaches. Shark, snapper, tuna and tag on the local reef. Tailor around near north wall. Still a few whiting in the rivers. There's a few black bream on the spur walls in the Brunswick River.