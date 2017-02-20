31°
Where the fish are biting: Monday's fishing tips

20th Feb 2017 5:04 PM
A good haul
A good haul

Evans Head Sport & Marine:

IN THE river at north and south walls there's blackfish, bream, and a few tailor. Tailor around the headland. Evans River has whiting, a few trevally, mud crabs and flathead. Some tailor and flathead around Boundary Beach. From the coast reefs Spanish mackerel, cobia and jewfish.

Ballina Bait & Tackle:

BREAM in the river's upper reaches. Whiting in North Creek, mud crabs in the main river and Emigrant Creek. A few mahi mahi around the FAD, a few small GTs at Broadwater.

Brunswick Heads BP:

WHITING and tailor in gutters on north and south beaches. Blackfish, school jew, bream at north and south walls. Whiting, flathead, mud crabs above traffic bridge, Mangrove jack and bream at boat harbour, mackerel on reefs.

Lismore Northern Star

