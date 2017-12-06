Menu
Where should we have Lismore's rainbow crossing?

Magellan St shared pedestrian zone.
Magellan St shared pedestrian zone.

WHERE do you want to have Lismore's rainbow pedestrian crossing?

Lismore City Council is calling on residents to vote for their preferred location in the CBD.

Last month the council resolved to investigate the feasibility of creating a rainbow pedestrian crossing or rainbow structure/image in the CBD as a tourist attraction and "tribute to cultural diversity and the Rainbow Region”.

Following investigation into possible locations and costs, the council now has three options and would like to get community feedback on the best way forward.

Carrington St shared pedestrian zone.
Carrington St shared pedestrian zone.

The council's assets manager, Scott Turner, said they wanted the community to have its say.

"Results of the community consultation will be presented to the council to help them make a decision about an ultimate location,” he said.

The three options are:

  • Magellan Street shared pedestrian zone. Cost: approximately $7500 annually
  • Lismore Regional Gallery entrance path. Cost: approximately $18,500 annually
  • Carrington Street shared pedestrian zone. Cost: approximately $7500 annually.

Lismore Regional Gallery entrance path.
Lismore Regional Gallery entrance path.

The council has a new online community consultation hub called Your Say Lismore where residents can see an artist's mock-up of each option and cast their vote.

Residents have until January 15 to rank options in order of preference.

To provide feedback, visit www.yoursay.lismore.nsw.gov.au

