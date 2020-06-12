Where legal gun ownership is popular on Northern Rivers

LISMORE and surrounding suburbs are home to more firearms than other postcodes in the Northern Rivers according to recent NSW Firearms Registry figures.

There were 6,717 registered firearms in Lismore as of March 2020, and Casino and Kyogle came in second at 4,334 firearms.

Local gun clubs have been unable to operate since, due to COVID-19 restrictions, and newcomers interested in obtaining a gun licence have been unable to do so according to Lismore Target Rifle Club secretary Annette Cassar.

“We’ve been unable to put new shooters through, because you normally get close to them and show them how to use the gun,” Mrs Cassar said.

“Only people who already have a licence and are proficient with a gun will able to renew their licence.”

However, there has been a strong interest in gun ownership recently.

It is understood there has been an increase in gun and ammunition sales locally since the outbreak of COVID-19.

She said legal gun ownership is highly regulated in NSW, and hardly cause for concern.

“There are so many hoops to jump through,” she said.

When COVID-19 regulations ease, club president Derek Cassar looks forward to welcoming newcomers through their doors.

“We give them full training and welcome them in,” Mr Cassar said.

It can be a fulfilling recreation, one that takes the Cassars north to Queensland for competitions.

“I’ve been seeing people on those trips for years and years, we’re like a family,” he said.

“Even if you don’t shoot that well, we all get on and have a great time.”

The Lismore Target Rifle Club operates indoors, meaning they may not reopen to members as quickly as outdoor shooting clubs in the area, such as the Richmond River Gun Club.

Registered firearms by postcode

Lismore: 6717

Casino and Kyogle: 4334

Alstonvale: 2096

Ballina: 1515

Bangalow: 649

Mullumbimby: 575

Broadwater: 540

Byron Bay: 488