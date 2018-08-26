Where it rained the most on the Northern Rivers today

RAIN RELIEF: A good dose of rain has fallen across the Northern Rivers particularly in Tweed Shire today.

IT'S been a good day for rain across the region with steady if moderate falls helping at to dampen the dust.

Alstonville has recorded one of the highest rainfall totals since 9am this morning, with 17mm gracing the plateau.

Elsewhere, Cape Byron recorded 13mm and Corndale recorded 10mm. Up in the Tweed Shire, Hastings Point recorded 15mm.

There has been steady falls of between 3mm and 6mm in the Leycester Creek catchment north of Lismore, while further west in Casino and Bentley just 3mm has fallen since 9am.

Last night

The most rain fell last night in Tweed Shire, with Barneys Point recording a solid 42mm.

Falls of between 10mm and 20mm were widespread across the region, including well inland.

Tenterfield and Tabulam on both sides of the range recorded 15mm, while Wiangaree and Eden Creek in the lee of the Richmond Range recorded 15mm and 13mm respectively.

There is a slight chance of showers tomorrow through until Wednesday before the weather dries up again.