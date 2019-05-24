10 most popular places to get a chicken parmy

ON A MISSION: Self-appointed "parmy experts" Brock Kelly and Michael Munro are keen to find the best chicken parmigiana on the Northern Rivers.

ON A MISSION: Self-appointed "parmy experts" Brock Kelly and Michael Munro are keen to find the best chicken parmigiana on the Northern Rivers. Contributed

THERE is plenty of contention on what makes the best chicken parmigiana, almost as much controversy as whether the parmy goes on top or next to the chips.

We asked you to nominate the region's best parmy, and have collected a list of the ten most popular eateries.

Dunoon Sports Club was the top choice, collecting more than 30 recommendations.

Other most voted venues include:

Wollongbar Tavern

Lismore Heights Bowling Club

Mary G's, Lismore

Exchange Hotel, Kyogle

Goonellabah Tavern

Bangalow Hotel

Cecil Hotel, Casino

Charcoal Inn, Casino

Byron Bay Bowling Club

To test out these recommendations, The Northern Star enlisted the help of two self-appointed "parmy experts" to find the region's best chicken parmigiana.

Ballina electricians Brock Kelly and Michael Munro are both parmy lovers, and in coming days they will be visiting the top voted venues to find the ultimate local parmy.

Michael said there is strict criteria to what makes a good parmy, and standards will be high during judging.

He believes the perfect parmy has succulent and tender chicken, with a "good sauce to chicken ratio" and crispy golden crumb.

"No one likes a soggy parmy," he said.

He also said the ham "must be premium sliced butcher's leg ham" with "none of that packet ham".

He said chips are a must with every parmy, and should not be "too crunchy they are burnt, but also not too soggy".

"It has to be a happy medium," he said.