Where is James? Help find man missing from Northern Rivers

POLICE are appealing for information about a man missing from Lismore.

James Gregory Auckram, 51, was last seen in the Lismore area about two weeks ago by a family member.

Mr Auckram has no fixed place of abode and is often seen in Ballina, Lismore and Queensland.

He is described as being Caucasian appearance, medium height with a large stomach, receding hairline and a scar on the right side of his face.

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

