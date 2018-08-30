Where investors and millionaires mingle with hippies

The road to Mullumbimby, with Mt Chincogan in the distance

The road to Mullumbimby, with Mt Chincogan in the distance Kate O'Neill

MULLUMBIMBY is a wonderful, eclectic town that most locals would argue most reflects the Northern Rivers alternative lifestyle.

From the scenic approach as you drive to the town, Mount Chincogan looms proudly over the township.

Once a bit of a sleepy, hippie town, those days are long gone, along with cheap prices. The median house price is now $737,500 and $477,000 for a unit.

Think cashed-up hippie.

Capital growth is an astounding 87.2 per cent over five years. That's a lot of hemp seeds and organic vegetables and it's fuelled by a new type of buyer.

Famous for it's "anything goes” lifestyle, Mullumbimby has always been home to artists, activists and eccentrics - and all those who shun conservatism and capitalism. But scratch the surface and this township is experiencing a boom.

Mullumbimby is now just as much a magnate for investors and millionaires as it is for hippies. Yes, it's also the new destination for the "green” downsizer who may even have their house and permaculture garden featured in a glossy magazine.

Mullumbimby is an easy 20 minutes drive from Byron Bay, one part of its appeal.

Most of the charms of Mullumbimby have not only endured, but grown over the years. A quick walk around the pretty town soon reveals that this is no ordinary country town.

The shopping is fabulous, if you can get a car park, with an emphasis on handcrafted, vintage and repurposed.

Some of the best cafes and restaurants in the Northern Rivers are also found in Mullumbimby.

Located at the end of a funky alley is the popular Rock & Roll Cafe. Other cafes include Diner 55 and Scratch Patisserie, plus there's an excellent Japanese restaurant called Izakaya Yu, the Empire Diner, and too many others to mention here.

Mullumbimby owes much of its rise in both popularity and property values to its more famous neighbour, Byron Bay.

Many locals who made the sea change and moved to Byron in the past 20 to 30 years have found that the world-famous seaside town is almost unrecognisable to the town they knew, even a decade ago and moved in to Mullumbimby.

Byron Bay's loss has ensured Mullumbimby's gain.