Where home values have increased 12% in a year

HOME WITH A VIEW: An immaculate residence at 122 Mountain View Dve, Goonellabah, lives up to its address with amazing views. Supplied

A GOONELLABAH residence ticks all the boxes when it comes to location, location, location.

And if figures are anything to go by, the suburb is also a good choice for investment.

Home owners in Goonellabah have enjoyed an increase in value of 12 per cent in the last 12 months and has rocketed 31 per cent in the five years to June 2018.

Ray White agent Chris Harley said the latest report from Core Logic confirms his belief the area is a great place to purchase and live.

"Goonellabah is still affordable compared with what you can get east of Lismore,” he said.

"It's a lovely place to live and a real growth area with facilities such as the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre, supermarkets and other shopping.”

Mr Harley said the pockets of Goonellabah which offer residents spectacular vistas and cooling summer breezes are especially popular with home-buyers.

He said a house at 122 Mountain View Drive, is set in a quiet cul-de-sac on Goonellabah's northern ridge has breathtaking views and is perfect for those seeking privacy and solitude while being close the action.

"This property which comprises a two-story five bedroom, three bathroom house set in a lush established garden on 1778sqm, is versatile enough to appeal to a range of different buyers,” he said.

"I sold this home to the current vendors around 15 years ago and it is in immaculate condition.”

Mr Harley said the home has seen strong interest from buyers, "keen to live in the flat and rent out the house and vice-versa.”

"The downstairs granny flat is perfect for a family member who wants some independence such as a parent or mature child,” he said.

"If you want to live in the house it could also be rented out for some ancillary income.”

He said outdoor entertaining area allows a relaxing space with amazing views to the distant mountain ranges.

New data from Core Logic had revealed the median house price for the popular suburb is $420,000, with 276 homes changing hands in the past year.