Where home values are jumping

DREAM HOME: A property at 37 Dudley Dve, Goonellabah with a lap pool is on the market and should attract attention from buyers.

DREAM HOME: A property at 37 Dudley Dve, Goonellabah with a lap pool is on the market and should attract attention from buyers. Supplied

HOME owners in Goonellabah will be be thrilled with the news house prices in their area jumped 12 per cent in the last 12 months.

New data from Core Logic had revealed the median house price for the suburb is $420,000, with 276 homes changing hands in the 12 months to June 2018.

House prices in the hilly Lismore suburb also rocketed 31 per cent in the five years to June 2018.

In 2016 the median Goonellabah house price was $375,000 and $346,000 in 2014.

The data also showed houses for sale in Goonellabah are spending an average of 58 days on the market.

Units are also popular in Goonellabah with 65 selling during the same period, with a median price of $300,000, an increase of 6.8 per cent over the past 12 months and 8.1 per cent in the previous three years.

Residential properties comprise houses (73.2 per cent), semi-detached residences (16 per cent) and apartments (3.4 per cent)

Residents of the suburb which has long been popular with families and professional couples, have a median age of 41 years.

Wal Murray Lismore agent Ben Conte said Goonellabah is a great suburb to purchase a home as the area has seen solid growth over the past few years for very good reasons.

"Goonellabah has great schools, excellent facilities such as parks and shopping centres with a newer homes available,” he said.

"Location-wise it's close to everything.”

Mr Conte said a property at 37 Dudley Dve, Goonellabah, is perfect for a professional couple who want to simply walk in, unpack and enjoy their new home.

He said the residence which has a Bali-inspired ambiance, is set in lush garden and comprises three bedrooms, one bathroom and parking for two vehicles.

"This property is on a bigger block than usual, 2145sqm,” he said.

"It has a beautiful 20m lap pool, gorgeous landscaped gardens, and is a unique home with lots of charm and character.”

The property is on the market for $649,000.