Where has this dog been for the past six years?

Shara has been reunited with Tiara, the Maltese Jack Russell cross, after six years. Picture: Nicki Connolly

A dog lover whose pup vanished from her Clayton home six years ago has told of her shock after they were miraculously reunited.

Clayton resident Shara, 40 and her son Ilijah, 21, received a call they never expected yesterday when the RSPCA informed them their beloved dog Tiara had been found.

"After all these agonising years not knowing what happened to her … I couldn't believe it when I got the call," Shara said.

"I was really emotional, I started crying … I had been waiting years for that moment."

Shara's family were on a cruise across New Caledonia in June 2013 when their dogsitter notified them the Maltese cross long haired jack russell, aged five, had escaped.

Despite frantic search efforts by family and friends, Tiara was not found-- but they never gave up hope she was still alive.

"I never stopped believing she could still be out there," Shara said.

"I didn't fret or anything like that, but I just kept hoping she would come back."

Rangers discovered the little pup roaming the streets near Waverley Gardens shopping centre on Wednesday, less than 10km from where she vanished - and was returned to her original owners in a tearful reunion.

Where Tiara was and who she was with for the last six years of her life is unknown.

"They called and asked me if I had lost a dog, and that rangers picked up a dog with Tiara's microchip wandering the streets near Waverley Gardens," Shara said.

"I am rapt … she is so sentimental to me. I just always had that hope she would come home."

Shara believes their pet, who appeared healthy and well fed, was living with another family nearby and urged the previous owners to come forward.

She said Tiara, now aged 11, did not remember her name and did not recognise her but recognised Ilijah, who was 15 years old when his pet disappeared.

"I want to reach out to those people who may have been living with her … it looks like she has been loved," she said.

"I'm not mad … I just want to know about her life and what name they called her."

