Where to go if you need to evacuate

EVACUATION centres are open across the region for people and their animals who evacuated because of fires.

Nimbin Showground

33-37 Cecil St, Nimbin NSW 2480

Mullumbimby Ex Services Club

58 Dalley St, Mullumbimby NSW 2482

Cavanbah Centre

249 Ewingsdale Road, Byron Bay NSW 2481

Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre

50 Oliver Road, Goonellabah NSW 2480

Southern Cross University Lismore Campus is a standby evacuation centre.

Lismore Showground

North Coast National secretary Mark Bailey said the showground now has 30 families staying there until the fire danger passes.

Contact: Mark Bailey - Showground office or 6621 5916. Ross Wilson a volunteer can assist AH on 0416 845 377. Ross has moved his caravan to the showground so is available when needed.

Open to anyone from the Lismore LGA who is taking bushfire evacuation for free.

Ensure you register on 6621 5916 so authorities know you are safe.

Gates open 24/7, well lit area, patrolled by Herne Security.

Power and water available, bring extension leads, and hose and connectors. All seven toilet blocks open.

Show society volunteers will supply a light breakfast in Norma's kitchen and Mieke Bell from the Winsome Hotel will supply a lunch for evacuees staying at the showground. Adrian from Jacked Up Coffee will be delivering free coffees to everyone staying here.

Plenty of stables for horses and cattle. You will need to bring your own food and food containers. You must care for your own animals. Local vet is on standby for emergencies.

food and water containers. We have plenty of poultry pens. We have limited space for goats and alpacas. Dogs can only stay if you are staying with them. They cannot accommodate cats at all.

For all domestic cats dogs and birds etc contact Pets and Saddles and Kats in Traumatic Times Emergency Network in North Lismore.



Mr Bailey requests donations not be brought to the showgrounds at this stage.