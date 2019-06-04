Where to go to find snow on the Northern Rivers

It is snowing on Mt Mackenzie near Tenterfield.

FEELING a bit nippy this morning?

Snow has been reported around Tenterfield this morning, with temperatures expected to reach a maximum of 9C.

Posts on the Visit Tenterfield Facebook site show decent snow falls on Mt Mackenzie.

At 9am, temperatures had not climbed above 4C, but it felt even colder with an apparent temperature of -3.5C.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported a low pressure system would form over the western Tasman Sea near the southern New South Wales coast later today before moving further east on Tuesday, BoM said in their weather situation for the Northern Tablelands.

Cooler conditions are also forecast across the entire state from today.

In Lismore today, temperatures dropped to 8.6C at 6.30am, but felt like 3.2C.

Temperatures in Casino dropped to 9C, but felt like 4C.

Byron Bay dropped to 9.4C at 6.30am, but the chill factor has people in the Bay shivering, with the apparent temperature only 2.3C.

You better get your winter woolies out though, temperatures aren't going to be much warmer over teh coming days.