Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It is snowing on Mt Mackenzie near Tenterfield.
It is snowing on Mt Mackenzie near Tenterfield. Visit Tenterfield Facebook
News

Where to go to find snow on the Northern Rivers

Cathy Adams
by
4th Jun 2019 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEELING a bit nippy this morning?

Snow has been reported around Tenterfield this morning, with temperatures expected to reach a maximum of 9C.

Posts on the Visit Tenterfield Facebook site show decent snow falls on Mt Mackenzie.

At 9am, temperatures had not climbed above 4C, but it felt even colder with an apparent temperature of -3.5C.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported a  low pressure system would form over the western Tasman Sea near the southern New South Wales coast later today before moving further east on Tuesday, BoM said in their weather situation for the Northern Tablelands.

Cooler conditions are also forecast across the entire state from today.

In Lismore today, temperatures dropped to 8.6C at 6.30am, but felt like 3.2C.

Temperatures in Casino dropped to 9C, but felt like 4C.

Byron Bay dropped to 9.4C at 6.30am, but the chill factor has people in the Bay shivering, with the apparent temperature only 2.3C.

You better get your winter woolies out though, temperatures aren't going to be much warmer over teh coming days.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Decision to stay in home town is paying off, big time

    premium_icon Decision to stay in home town is paying off, big time

    Business JOEL Jensen is a shining example of a born and bred Northern Rivers success story.

    Roads still 'falling apart' 26 months after landslip

    premium_icon Roads still 'falling apart' 26 months after landslip

    Council News A community meeting to call for action will be held on Thursday

    Seniors housing expansion goes to court

    premium_icon Seniors housing expansion goes to court

    Council News The $37.8 million proposal will be subject to an appeal hearing