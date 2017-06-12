Where Gin meets Beer...... with a BBQ on the side.

THREE Byron Shire local businesses joined forces on May 21 to raise much needed funds for the Mullumbimby Flood Relief.

Cape Byron Distillery, Stone & Wood Brewery and Stockpot Kitchen raised $4000 on the day and will be donating the money to the Mullumbimby and District Neighbourhood Centre.

Experienced community support workers will direct the funds to those individuals and families that are in greatest need.

Eddie Brook from Cape Byron Distillery said, "We are delighted that with our friends from Stone & Wood and Stockpot Kitchen we were able to help those in our community who were seriously affected by this devastating flood, we had great local support for our event - It was a memorable sell out afternoon.”

Attendees were treated to a sample of Brookie's Byron Dry Gin and a unique one off brew using some of the 26 botanicals used in the award winning gin, created by the talented Brewers from Stone & Wood.

A delectable BBQ was provided by the talented Gray Stockdale from Bangalow based Stockpot Kitchen.

Mr Brook said that help is still needed and donations can made to the Mullumbimby & District Neighbourhood Centre.

To donate, visit www.mdnc.org.au and click on 'Donate Now'.