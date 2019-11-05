Where every Melbourne Cup runner finished
The Melbourne Cup has been run and won.
While the nation's attention has turned to Vow and Declare who won the 3200m race on Tuesday, there were 23 other horses who ran in Race 7 at Flemington.
There was a protest between fourth-placed Il Paradiso and Master of Reality , who originally finished second.
The verdict from the stewards saw Master of Reality knocked down to fourth.
Il Paradiso was then moved up to third, with Prince of Arran being bumped up to second.
The incident has further complications given that Il Paradiso is trained by Aidan O'Brien and the protest was launched against his son Joseph O'Brien.
Here's where every runner finished!
1st - Vow and Declare
2nd - Prince of Arran
3rd - Il Paradiso
4th - Master of Reality
5th - Surprise Baby
6th - Mer de Glace
7th - Finche
8th - Cross Counter
9th - Steel Prince
10th - Magic Wand
11th - Twilight Payment
12th - Sound
13th - Constantinople
14th - Mirage Dance
15th - Hunting Horn
16th - Raymond Tusk
17th - The Chosen One
18th - Latrobe
19th - Southern France
20th - Youngstar
21st - Neufbosc
22nd - Downdraft
23rd - Mustajeer
24th - Rostropovich