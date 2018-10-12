Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Where did they want traffic lights in Grafton?

Adam Hourigan
by
11th Oct 2018 4:46 PM

GRAFTON will get its first set of traffic lights late next year following the completion of works for the second bridge, but there have been calls for them much longer ago.

The Daily Examiner of October 12, 1968 - 50 years ago - reported that the Grafton branch of the NSW Road Safety Council recommended traffic lights for our city.

The report stated they should be placed at the intersection of Prince and Fitzroy Streets.

Traffic light article
Traffic light article Adam Hourigan

And rather than create the howls of indignation that a modern social-media would have, it seemed the news was taken quite well, with not a mention in the paper over the following week.

Instead, letters were being written debating whether the planning map for the town were correct, with one letter writer berating council for many missing aspects.

However, the intersection did not have lights installed, and is still a double-lane roundabout.

Traffic lights will be installed at the intersection of Clarence and Pound street as part of the bridge works.

clarence construction clarence infrastructure grafton bridge traffic lights
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Business under scrutiny: 'Have you run off with my money?'

    premium_icon Business under scrutiny: 'Have you run off with my money?'

    Business AN ONLINE business based on the Northern Rivers is under fire from shoppers for allegedly scamming multiple people.

    'Cut your throat': Man jailed over vile threat to sister

    premium_icon 'Cut your throat': Man jailed over vile threat to sister

    Crime Casino man had an "extensive criminal history"

    Commission preparing brief of evidence on violent arrest

    premium_icon Commission preparing brief of evidence on violent arrest

    Crime Senior constable used excessive force on naked 16-year-old boy

    Local Partners