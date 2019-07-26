Where did it all go wrong for this great sporting nation?

Australia's captain Aaron Finch, middle, with teammates during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between Australia and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, July 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

THE idea of Australia being a great sporting nation, certainly at international level, is long gone.

We're now more a land of keyboard warriors and gamers, bloggers and trolls, Twitter twerps and Facebook fiends.

Twenty years ago Australia won almost everything on offer in the sports we hold dear.

In 1999 we lifted the Rugby World Cup, Cricket World Cup, Davis Cup in tennis, Champions Trophies in men's and women's hockey, netball world championship, the men's and women's surfing world championships and baseball's Intercontinental Cup.

We retained - yes, retained - the Bledisloe Cup and The Ashes.

And the following year in Sydney we had our most successful Olympic Games.

Not sure what we're going to finish with this year.

It won't be much.

Some say our women are leading the way but they flatter to deceive.

There have been some great efforts in individual sports this year, notably Ashleigh Barty, Sally Fitzgibbons and Hannah Green.

Yet our soccer players promise plenty without being able to deliver on the big stage while our netballers would be the first to admit that silver medals in the past two major competitions is a disappointing result.

It's an effort now even to get kids to play sport, with governments resorting to financial subsidies and advertising campaigns to increase interest.

It used to be the most natural thing in the world for a young person to go outside, play and compete.

Our cousins across the Tasman are showing the way, on and off the field.

With a small population, they are well organised, often tactically brilliant and always competitive without ever losing sight of the fact that there is a bigger picture.

They produce true role models - understated and respectful - so parents encourage their kids to play.

The results are there for all to see.

Why have the wheels fallen off here since the turn of the century?

Might be time for our youth to ditch the devices, get outside, have some fun, go hard and help put Australian sport back where it used to be.