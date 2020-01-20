Where cricket teams are at after rain cancels T20

WET WEATHER: Pottsville Cricket Club who took out the FNC LJ Hooker T20 2019/20 competition, posted this photo on social media ahead of the decision to cancel the final match due to heavy rain.

AFTER a deluge cancelled the last of the T20 LJ Hooker League games on the weekend, clubs are looking ahead to the two-day competition resuming on January 25.

The T20 competition saw Pottsville clearly on top of the ladder with a total of 939 runs and taking 45 wickets on a percentage of 1.4785, winning five games and drawing three.

Casino RSM Cavaliers with 904 and 38 wickets taken, 1.0845, winning four games, drawing three and losing one.

While the pouring rain left most fields requiring players to adopt gumboots and a snorkel, clubs were philosophical about the weather.

Marist Brothers captain Brad Cleaver said his team were sorry not to have been able to play Alstonville as a win would have seen their team move up the rankings, after the cancellation saw them finish on seventh place.

Marist Brothers won two games, drew two games and lost four with a combined 771 runs and took 41 wickets on a .7964 percentage.

“Yesterday (Sunday) was our last game day and it was washed out so we failed to make the semi-finals,” he said.

“It would have been nice to make the finals … last season we came fifth.

“We won two out of our six game and I’m happy with the boys performance.”

Cleaver said his team were quite young, ranging in age from 16 through to 36 years.

“Next week the two-day competition is on and we are coming fourth,” he said.