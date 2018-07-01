Where can you get the best fish and chips?

FISH & CHIPS: Nothing beats fish and chips on the beach.

FISH & CHIPS: Nothing beats fish and chips on the beach. Michele Sternberg

FORGET loyalty to a football club or code, where's your favourite fish and chip shop?

Fish and chips are an Australian staple, no matter if you eat them at the beach, in the car, straight from the paper or on a plate using a knife and fork.

And no matter how you prefer yours - grilled, battered or crumbed - from August 1 you can vote for the best fish and chips in the country.

So get your entries in and support your local fish and chip shop.

There are two categories of award:

People's Choice State Award: Chosen by consumers, fish and chips lovers across Australia will be able to nominate and vote for their favourite at www.fishandchipsawards.com.au

Votes for the state and territory people's choice awards will identify the top stores for judging.

National Judged Fish and Chips Award: The top ranked shops from each state and territory will be judged by the FRDC appointed mystery panel. The judges will use a consistent process across Australia. The judges will then select state and territory winners, followed by national awards winners.

On Friday June 30, Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Senator Anne Ruston, launched the 2018 National Fish and Chips Awards at Parliament House in Canberra.

"You would be stretched to find a town or city across the country where you couldn't get a feed of fish and chips,” Minister Ruston said.

"The annual competition not only celebrates one of Australia's family favourites, but also highlights the importance of supporting our world-class fishing industry (and) buying local seafood supports our Aussie fishers and helps uphold our global status as having some of the freshest and most sustainable seafood in the world.

"Australian fisheries underpin thousands of small businesses.”

Last year's competition reeled in over 100,000 votes from more than 800 stores.

This year is bound to be bigger - with more 2000 shops already registered to date.

Voting is open until September 16 with the national winner announced on October 15.

For further information you can visit www.fishandchipsawards.com.au