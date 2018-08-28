Where is Bernard Fanning on our 70 Most Influential list?

Bernard Fanning is an influential musician - and he's one of us.

MUSICIAN Bernard Fanning is best known as the frontman of Powderfinger.

He won 18 ARIA awards as part of the band and has received another five ARIAS as part of his solo career.

After moving to Byron Bay with his family, Fanning established La Cueva (The Cave) in Tyagarah, a recording studio with legendary producer Nick Didia.

Fanning joined Brisbane band WAAX on stage at Splendour 2018 to perform Powderfinger's Don't Wanna Be Left Out, and his Falls Festival 2017 set was one of the most talked about at the event.

The importance of Powderfinger as a band and his solo career have cemented this Byron resident as one of the most influential and revered artists in today's Australian music landscape.

For all those reasons - and many more - Fanning has come in at number 67 on The Northern Star's list of the 70 Most Influential people on the Northern Rivers.

