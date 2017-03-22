29°
News

Where are the potholes?

Marc Stapelberg
| 22nd Mar 2017 2:21 PM
The pothole on Dunoon Road after all the rain.
The pothole on Dunoon Road after all the rain. Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE residents know the painful experience of hitting an unseen pothole and the awful feeling of their suspension not coping with the gaping crevice.

Have you seen major potholes in the area? We would love to know.

With trepidation we headed out to see what damage all the rain and gushing torrents of water had unleashed on our roads.

It appeared the roads had faired well considering the mass of water to hit our area.

Lismore City Council Engineering Operations Manager Matt Torr said a change in Council's approach to fixing roads that took effect around 18 months ago was starting to pay dividends.

"We changed our methodology toward fixing roads and stopped simply fixing the worst roads first," Mr Torr said.

"Instead, we look strategically at where we can fix roads before they fall into disrepair, ensuring they remain waterproof and in good condition,” he said.

"It is cheaper to rehabilitate a road in fair condition than it is to completely reconstruct a road that's fallen into disrepair, so this approach gets the most life out of every road.

"We can really see the benefits of this new approach during times of heavy rain when all our resealed roads stay intact and we have less potholes to deal with."

Matt said Council had also spent considerable time optimising its jetpatcher - the machine that fills potholes.

"It now works faster and more efficiently, and that has made a big difference," he said. "We are getting to more potholes and it's a more effective and long lasting fix."

A massive pothole on the Bruxner Highway just after the speed trap had been filled quickly today providing motorists sanctuary from a possibly dangerous road hazard.

Certainly the roads seemed to be in a better condition overall than when high volumes of rain hit our roads previously and roads were inundated with consecutive deep potholes.

Wyrallah Road, which was inundated with water near the tip, was strangely free of any debris or road damage.

The Bruxner Highway heading towards Casino was completely free of potholes, while the Kyogle Road up to Naughtons Gap Road was looking good apart from the rough section near Tuncestor which didn't have potholes but is bumpy and uneven.

The Channon Road also proved to have faired well, with Tuntable Creek Road having potholes after Rose Road.

On our journeys we noticed Dunoon Road had three potholes just after the Channon turnoff and a nasty deeper pothole hidden in the shade heading towards Dunoon a bit further up.

The large pothole hidden by shade on Dunoon Road.
The large pothole hidden by shade on Dunoon Road. Marc Stapelberg

The pothole along Tuntable Creek Road after Rose Road.
The pothole along Tuntable Creek Road after Rose Road. Marc Stapelberg

Sibley Street in Nimbin had a nasty section of torn up road and pothole heading towards the Bowling Club.

The pothole and road on Sibley Street in Nimbin.
The pothole and road on Sibley Street in Nimbin. Marc Stapelberg

Nimbin Road had one or two potholes but nothing like in previous years.

A pothole on Nimbin Road.
A pothole on Nimbin Road. Marc Stapelberg

There are reports of a pothole on Bangalow Road on the east side of the highway heading up past the fruit and berry stalls with the pothole along the left hand side.

New Ballina Road in Lismore which is steep and buffeted by water in wet conditions was looking surprisingly good as was Corndale Road which had been submerged earlier in the week.

Tomorrow and Friday thunderstorms are predicted to hit the region with localised falls of up to 40mm across the Northern Rivers.

With more water and traffic hitting the roads it remains to be seen what potholes form as time passes, but overall the roads in the Lismore region appear to have survived the torrent of rain.

If you know of a road which has been badly damaged or potholed through traffic and rain let us know.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers roads potholes rain roads

