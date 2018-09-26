When this is your view... another reason to love our region

ONCE again our readers have taken some amazing images - this time we've got stunning beaches, cute animals and a photo of the very impressive view from one woman's front door.

Every Monday night we ask our Facebook audience to show us their photos.

And every week we're always blown away by the quality of your photography. So keep those snaps coming!

Head to our Facebook page and add your photos to the comments section. The photo with the most votes will be chosen as The Northern Star's cover image for the week.